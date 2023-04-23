Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 3-0 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (223.5)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 6.1% more often than the Timberwolves (39-41-2) this year.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 55.1% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 4 or more (60%).
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 21-22, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Offensively Minnesota is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is 18th (115.8 points allowed per game).
- With 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the NBA.
- With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 13th and 13th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Minnesota attempts 38.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 28.4% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 61.9% of its shots, with 71.6% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.