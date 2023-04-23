The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 3-0 series lead. The point total in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 223.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score over 223.5 points.

Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.1 more points than this game's total.

Minnesota has a 38-43-0 record against the spread this year.

The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.

This season, Minnesota has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Four of the Timberwolves' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Minnesota has performed better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) this season.

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 14-10 37-45

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

