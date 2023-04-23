Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 3-0 series lead. The point total in the matchup is set at 223.5.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|223.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score over 223.5 points.
- Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.1 more points than this game's total.
- Minnesota has a 38-43-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.
- This season, Minnesota has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|55
|67.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.
- Four of the Timberwolves' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Minnesota has performed better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) this season.
- The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|26-21
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|14-10
|37-45
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
