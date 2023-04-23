How to Watch the Twins vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Larnach and Jeimer Candelario will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
Twins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball with 23 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Minnesota is 23rd in baseball, slugging .377.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.227).
- Minnesota ranks 21st in runs scored with 88 (4.2 per game).
- The Twins rank 28th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.
- Twins hitters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 10.0 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.096).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Chris Sale
|4/19/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Corey Kluber
|4/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Tanner Houck
|4/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Trevor Williams
|4/22/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-4
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chad Kuhl
|4/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Patrick Corbin
|4/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jhony Brito
|4/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|4/26/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Domingo Germán
|4/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Zack Greinke
|4/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jordan Lyles
