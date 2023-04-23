As they try to secure the series sweep, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (7-13) will match up against Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins (11-10) at Target Field on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Twins (-250). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-2, 6.30 ERA)

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 12 games this season and won nine (75%) of those contests.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Twins went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (35%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

