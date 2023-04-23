Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Minnesota Wild play the Dallas Stars on Sunday, April 23, starting at 6:30 PM ET and airing on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild lead 2-1 in the series.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2023 Wild Stars 5-1 MIN 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Wild are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.

The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players