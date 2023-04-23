How to Watch the Wild vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Minnesota Wild play the Dallas Stars on Sunday, April 23, starting at 6:30 PM ET and airing on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild lead 2-1 in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Watch the action on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW as the Wild and the Stars take the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/21/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|5-1 MIN
|4/19/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|7-3 DAL
|4/17/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
|2/17/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|2-1 (F/SO) MIN
|2/8/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|4-1 DAL
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Wild are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.
- The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.