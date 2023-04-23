Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center features the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars squaring off at 6:30 PM on Sunday, April 23 ET, broadcast on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild lead the series 2-1. The Wild are favored (-120) against the Stars (+100).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-120)

Wild (-120) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (46-25-11 overall) have a 13-11-24 record in contests that have required overtime.

Minnesota is 13-7-5 (31 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Wild finished a game with only one goal, they have a 3-8-2 record, good for eight points.

Minnesota has scored exactly two goals in 17 games this season (9-7-1 record, 19 points).

The Wild are 36-8-7 in the 51 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 79 points).

In the 38 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 24-12-2 to register 50 points.

In the 42 games when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 23-14-5 (51 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 41 games. The Wild went 24-11-6 in those matchups (54 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 18th 30.9 Shots 31.9 14th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 25% 5th 10th 82% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.