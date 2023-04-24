The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .267, fueled by two extra-base hits.
  • Miranda enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368.
  • In 68.2% of his 22 games this season, Miranda has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.06 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Brito (2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
