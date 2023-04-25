Anthony Edwards will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 114-108 win versus the Nuggets, Edwards tallied 34 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks.

Below, we break down Edwards' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.6 29 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 4.9 Assists 5.5 4.4 4.4 PRA 38.5 34.8 38.3 PR -- 30.4 33.9 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.2



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Anthony Edwards has made 8.9 shots per game, which accounts for 20.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 21.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Edwards' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.

The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the best team in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 45 34 6 5 5 3 2 4/21/2023 44 36 7 5 3 1 3 4/19/2023 42 41 2 4 6 3 2 4/16/2023 28 18 2 5 1 1 2 2/7/2023 21 19 3 3 1 1 0 2/5/2023 31 20 4 3 1 0 2 1/18/2023 37 16 9 3 0 1 1 1/2/2023 36 29 10 5 3 0 1

