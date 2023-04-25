Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After batting .205 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .213.
- In 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.16 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Cortes (3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.09), 19th in WHIP (1.029), and 38th in K/9 (8.5).
