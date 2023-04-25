How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Hawks.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- Boston has a 29-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.
- Boston has a 39-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta is 30-20 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
- The Hawks put up seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics allow (111.4).
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 39-23.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game this year at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (115.4).
- Defensively Boston has been better in home games this year, ceding 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.
- The Celtics are making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up more points per game at home (119.6) than away (117.2), and also give up fewer points at home (117.4) than away (118.9).
- At home, Atlanta allows 117.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 118.9.
- At home the Hawks are picking up 25.3 assists per game, 0.6 more than on the road (24.7).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dejounte Murray
|Out
|Suspension
