Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Joey Gallo -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .216 with a double, six home runs and seven walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this year (38.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 13.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 26th, 1.029 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.