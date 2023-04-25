Joey Gallo -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .216 with a double, six home runs and seven walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this year (38.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In 38.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 13.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings