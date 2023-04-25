After going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)

  • Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
  • Polanco had a base hit in 63 out of 104 games last season (60.6%), with multiple hits in 22 of them (21.2%).
  • He went yard in 15 of 104 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33 of 104 games last season (31.7%), Polanco drove in a run, and 15 of those games (14.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
  • He scored a run in 44 of 104 games last year (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.6%).

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 50
.271 AVG .198
.387 OBP .308
.447 SLG .364
17 XBH 15
8 HR 8
25 RBI 31
43/34 K/BB 52/31
1 SB 2
Home Away
54 GP 50
33 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (60.0%)
15 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.0%)
21 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (46.0%)
8 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (14.0%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (32.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Yankees pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Cortes (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.09), 19th in WHIP (1.029), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
