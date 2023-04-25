Mats Zuccarello Player Prop Bets: Wild vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Mats Zuccarello and the Minnesota Wild play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Zuccarello's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Mats Zuccarello vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Zuccarello Season Stats Insights
- Zuccarello's plus-minus this season, in 20:11 per game on the ice, is -3.
- Zuccarello has a goal in 20 games this season out of 78 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- Zuccarello has a point in 54 games this season (out of 78), including multiple points 14 times.
- In 43 of 78 games this season, Zuccarello has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
- Zuccarello's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.
Zuccarello Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|78
|Games
|12
|67
|Points
|15
|22
|Goals
|4
|45
|Assists
|11
