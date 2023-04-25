The Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert included, square off versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 23, Gobert put up 14 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in a 114-108 win against the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll dive into Gobert's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.4 11.4 Rebounds 12.5 11.6 11.5 Assists -- 1.2 2.1 PRA 27.5 26.2 25 PR -- 25 22.9



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

Gobert's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Nuggets allow 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 39 14 15 1 0 2 0 4/21/2023 32 18 10 3 0 0 0 4/19/2023 39 19 8 4 0 1 0 4/16/2023 26 8 13 0 0 2 0 2/7/2023 19 0 5 0 0 1 0 2/5/2023 18 16 8 1 0 1 0 1/2/2023 27 8 4 3 0 2 0

