Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, BSWIX, and SN360. The series is tied 2-2.

You can turn on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, BSWIX, and SN360 to see the match unfold as the Wild attempt to beat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/23/2023 Wild Stars 3-2 DAL 4/21/2023 Wild Stars 5-1 MIN 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 18 goals (1.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 35 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild give up 2.7 goals per game (219 in total), the sixth-fewest in the league.

The Wild have 239 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Wild have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players