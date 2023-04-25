Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 9.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|220.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 55 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 220.5 points.
- The average over/under for Minnesota's contests this season is 231.6, 11.1 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Minnesota has put together a 38-43-0 record against the spread.
- The Timberwolves have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|58
|70.7%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|55
|67.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Timberwolves have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-20-0).
- The Timberwolves score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|9-12
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|1-2
|37-45
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
