Trae Young and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 129-121 loss against the Celtics, Young totaled 35 points, 15 assists and two steals.

In this article, we break down Young's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.2 23.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 2.6 Assists 10.5 10.2 11.2 PRA 41.5 39.4 37.5 PR -- 29.2 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Trae Young's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trae Young Insights vs. the Celtics

Young is responsible for attempting 18.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.0 per game.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 17.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Young's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.

Allowing 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.1 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Trae Young vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 41 35 3 15 4 0 2 4/21/2023 37 32 6 9 2 2 1 4/18/2023 34 24 3 6 2 0 2 4/15/2023 35 16 3 8 1 0 2 3/11/2023 34 35 3 13 4 0 0 11/16/2022 31 27 5 9 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Young or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.