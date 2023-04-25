Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins (13-10) will face off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees (13-10) at Target Field on Tuesday, April 25. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+105). The total for the contest has been set at 6.5 runs.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (4-0, 3.24 ERA) vs Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (3-0, 3.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Twins' game versus the Yankees but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to take down the Yankees with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Trevor Larnach hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 11 out of the 14 games, or 78.6%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 10-3 (76.9%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins went 3-2 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Yankees have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Yankees have been a moneyline underdog of -125 or longer three times, losing every contest.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+270) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+325) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Twins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.