Willi Castro -- batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .185 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

This season, Castro has recorded at least one hit in three of 14 games (21.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings