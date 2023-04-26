The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 221.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

In 56 of 82 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 points.

Memphis has an average total of 229.9 in its matchups this year, 8.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Grizzlies have a 40-42-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has been the favorite in 63 games this season and won 48 (76.2%) of those contests.

This season, Memphis has won 36 of its 42 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Grizzlies have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 59 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 221.5 points.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' contests this season is 233.8, 12.3 more points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles is 41-41-0 against the spread this year.

The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 30 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9 Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Memphis has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 15 times in 41 road games.

The Grizzlies put up just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over eight times.

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this season.

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 31-19 ATS record and a 34-16 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45 Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

