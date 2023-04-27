Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with more than one hit four times (19.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (28.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.26 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.61), 46th in WHIP (1.244), and 78th in K/9 (6.3).
