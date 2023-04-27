Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 7-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 3-2 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (231)
- The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 7-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 7 or more (46.2%).
- Boston and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- When it comes to points, Boston is dominating at both ends of the court, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per game.
- The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by draining 16 three-pointers per game (second-best).
- Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 three-pointers per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th defensively (118.1 points allowed).
- At 25 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the league.
- In 2022-23, the Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
- In 2022-23, Atlanta has attempted 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.9% of Atlanta's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.