Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (14-11) and the Kansas City Royals (6-19) facing off at Target Field (on April 27) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Twins.
The probable pitchers are Tyler Mahle (1-2) for the Twins and Zack Greinke (0-3) for the Royals.
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-2.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.
- The Twins have won 12, or 80%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 1-2 when favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 109 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 22
|Nationals
|L 10-4
|Pablo Lopez vs Chad Kuhl
|April 23
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Bailey Ober vs Patrick Corbin
|April 24
|Yankees
|W 6-1
|Sonny Gray vs Jhony Brito
|April 25
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Joe Ryan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|April 26
|Yankees
|L 12-6
|Kenta Maeda vs Domingo Germán
|April 27
|Royals
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Zack Greinke
|April 28
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jordan Lyles
|April 29
|Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Brad Keller
|April 30
|Royals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brady Singer
|May 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Michael Kopech
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Dylan Cease
