Tyler Mahle will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (14-11) on Thursday, April 27 against the Kansas City Royals (6-19), who will answer with Zack Greinke. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +170 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under is listed for this game.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Mahle - MIN (1-2, 3.32 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-3, 4.61 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 12, or 80%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a record of 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win six times (25%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won one of seven games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

