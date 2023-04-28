Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (hitting .211 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Royals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 21 hits, batting .244 this season with 10 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- In 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 23), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this year (56.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.35).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (36 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.60), 29th in WHIP (1.149), and 70th in K/9 (6.6).
