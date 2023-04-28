On Friday, April 28 at 4:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (15-11) host the Kansas City Royals (6-20) at Target Field. Pablo Lopez will get the call for the Twins, while Jordan Lyles will take the hill for the Royals.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Royals have +225 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (1-2, 3.00 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-4, 4.60 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 16 times and won 13, or 81.2%, of those games.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Minnesota has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Royals have been victorious in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +225 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

