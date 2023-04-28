Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Royals on April 28, 2023
Joey Gallo and Vinnie Pasquantino are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals square off at Target Field on Friday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in five chances this season.
- In five starts this season, Lopez has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of six innings per appearance.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.00), 18th in WHIP (1.033), and sixth in K/9 (11.7).
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|6
|2
|at Yankees
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 11
|7.2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 5
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Royals
|Mar. 30
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
Joey Gallo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Gallo Stats
- Gallo has three doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI (11 total hits).
- He's slashing .239/.340/.761 so far this year.
- Gallo will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Gallo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has put up 21 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 13 runs.
- He's slashing .244/.305/.488 so far this season.
- Buxton enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and eight RBI.
- He has a slash line of .283/.377/.522 on the year.
- Pasquantino hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 24
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|at Angels
|Apr. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 25 hits with three doubles, two triples, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .243/.284/.427 slash line on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
