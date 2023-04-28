Warriors vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is 234.5.
Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-7.5
|234.5
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- In 43 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have gone over 234.5 total points.
- Golden State's contests this year have an average total of 236.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Warriors are 39-43-0 against the spread this season.
- Golden State has been the favorite in 59 games this season and won 37 (62.7%) of those contests.
- This season, Golden State has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 75% chance to win.
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 46 of 82 outings.
- Sacramento's average game total this season has been 238.8, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Sacramento has put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- The Kings have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.
- Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|43
|52.4%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
|Kings
|46
|56.1%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236.0
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- Six of Warriors' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Golden State has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (27-14-0) than it has in road games (12-29-0).
- The Warriors score 118.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow.
- When Golden State puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall.
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.
- Four of the Kings' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0).
- The Kings average just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).
- When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.
Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|14-11
|45-37
|Kings
|45-37
|2-2
|40-42
Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.9
|120.7
|2
|1
|29-17
|34-15
|34-12
|40-9
|117.1
|118.1
|21
|25
|34-18
|33-11
|39-13
|32-12
