On Sunday, Carlos Correa (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .209 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Correa has picked up a hit in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.34 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.67 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
