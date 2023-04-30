Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .244 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven in a run in six games this year (23.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.34 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Singer (2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.67, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
