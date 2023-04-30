Sunday, Nick Gordon and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 30 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-4 with a triple.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon is hitting .115 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.
  • In five of 19 games this season, Gordon has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 19 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.34 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 6.67 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
