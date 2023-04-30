On Sunday, April 30 at 2:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (16-12) host the Kansas City Royals (7-21) at Target Field. Sonny Gray will get the nod for the Twins, while Brady Singer will take the hill for the Royals.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +180 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (3-0, 0.62 ERA) vs Singer - KC (2-2, 6.67 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Twins' game versus the Royals but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to take down the Royals with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 14, or 77.8%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 2-3 (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Twins have a 5-3 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have been victorious in seven, or 25.9%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

