Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Royals on April 30, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Gray Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (3-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 33-year-old's .62 ERA ranks first, 1.069 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 24
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 18
|5.0
|7
|1
|1
|7
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 12
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 7
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|13
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 1
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has put up 23 hits with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.
- He's slashing .247/.317/.516 on the season.
- Buxton will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jose Miranda Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Miranda Stats
- Jose Miranda has three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI (26 total hits).
- He's slashed .243/.308/.355 on the year.
- Miranda takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Miranda Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 26
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in eight runs.
- He has a .260/.368/.480 slash line on the year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 26 hits with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .232/.277/.411 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
