Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 13.5 (-125) 8.5 (-120) 1.5 (+180)

The 24.5 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (25.5).

Jokic has collected 11.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (13.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).

Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 4.5 (-120) 6.5 (-105) 3.5 (+105)

The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 4.5 less than his prop total on Monday (24.5).

His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

He 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-128) 6.5 (+100) 2.5 (+145) 0.5 (-143)

Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 1.8 points more than Monday's over/under.

Gordon has pulled down 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.

Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-125) 9.5 (-105) 0.5 (-175)

Ayton is averaging 18 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.5 higher than Monday's over/under.

Ayton's rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Monday (9.5).

Ayton averages 1.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Monday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Suns player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-120) 4.5 (-161) 6.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120)

The 29.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Monday is 1.7 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Booker's per-game rebound average -- 4.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Monday's game.

Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Booker has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.