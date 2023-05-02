After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa is hitting .202 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Correa has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (20.0%).
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • In seven games this season (28.0%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The White Sox's 5.96 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Kopech (0-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.