Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .218 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 10.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (52.6%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox's 5.96 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
