After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is hitting .333 with four doubles and two home runs.
  • Polanco has picked up a hit in 88.9% of his nine games this season, with multiple hits in 44.4% of them.
  • He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Polanco has had an RBI in four games this year (44.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (33.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 0
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.96 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.01, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
