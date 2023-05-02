After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .333 with four doubles and two home runs.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 88.9% of his nine games this season, with multiple hits in 44.4% of them.

He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Polanco has had an RBI in four games this year (44.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (33.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 0 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

