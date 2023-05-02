The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

New York has a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 116 points per game the Knicks record are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York has a 35-19 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.

This season, Miami has a 25-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks put up 117.3 points per game in home games, compared to 114.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.

At home, New York is surrendering 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than in away games (113.2).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Knicks have performed worse at home this year, averaging 12.3 three-pointers per game, compared to 13 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 35.7% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% clip away from home.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also allow more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

Miami concedes 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.

This season the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Brunson Questionable Ankle Julius Randle Questionable Ankle Isaiah Roby Out Ankle Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

Heat Injuries