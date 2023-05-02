After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .242 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.

In nine of 18 games this year (50.0%) Kepler has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this season, Kepler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 18 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings