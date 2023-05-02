On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .244 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (16 of 26), with at least two hits five times (19.2%).

Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (11.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season (23.1%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings