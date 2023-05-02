After hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.354) this season, fueled by 23 hits.

Larnach will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 over the course of his last outings.

Larnach has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (10.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 39.3% of his games this season, Larnach has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

White Sox Pitching Rankings