Twins vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins will look to get to Michael Kopech when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Twins are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.
Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-165
|+135
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have a 15-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 78.9% of those games).
- Minnesota has a record of 6-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).
- The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.
- Minnesota has had an over/under set by bookmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-14-3).
- The Twins have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-6
|7-6
|9-9
|8-3
|14-10
|3-2
