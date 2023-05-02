Twins vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (17-12) and the Chicago White Sox (8-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 2.
The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (5-0) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (0-3).
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.
- The Twins have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 15 (78.9%) of those contests.
- This season Minnesota has won four of its seven games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 134 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.49 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|Yankees
|L 12-6
|Kenta Maeda vs Domingo Germán
|April 27
|Royals
|W 7-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Zack Greinke
|April 28
|Royals
|W 8-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Jordan Lyles
|April 29
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Brad Keller
|April 30
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Michael Kopech
|May 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Dylan Cease
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Zach Plesac
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
