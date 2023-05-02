Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (17-12) and the Chicago White Sox (8-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 2.

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (5-0) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (0-3).

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

The Twins have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 15 (78.9%) of those contests.

This season Minnesota has won four of its seven games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 134 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.49 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

