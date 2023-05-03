The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers face off in the second round, with Game 2 coming up.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Boston is 38-4 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The Celtics record seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston has a 48-12 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Philadelphia has a 43-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have played better when playing at home this season, scoring 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.

Boston is surrendering 110.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (112.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have fared better in home games this season, averaging 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

At home the 76ers average 114.2 points per game, two less than away (116.2). Defensively they concede 109.5 points per game at home, 2.8 less than away (112.3).

At home the 76ers are picking up 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Marcus Smart Questionable Chest Contusion

76ers Injuries