Twins vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox (9-21) and Minnesota Twins (17-13) meet on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
The White Sox will look to Dylan Cease (2-1) against the Twins and Louie Varland.
Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland
- Varland will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- The White Sox's Cease (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, a 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385 in six games this season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Cease has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11 K/9 ranks 12th.
Dylan Cease vs. Twins
- The Twins rank 12th in MLB with 136 runs scored this season. They have a .231 batting average this campaign with 39 home runs (eighth in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-21 with an RBI in five innings.
