The Chicago White Sox (9-21) and Minnesota Twins (17-13) meet on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox will look to Dylan Cease (2-1) against the Twins and Louie Varland.

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

Varland will start for the Twins, his first of the season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox's Cease (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, a 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Cease has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11 K/9 ranks 12th.

Dylan Cease vs. Twins

The Twins rank 12th in MLB with 136 runs scored this season. They have a .231 batting average this campaign with 39 home runs (eighth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-21 with an RBI in five innings.

