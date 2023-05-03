Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (17-13) and Chicago White Sox (9-21) going head to head at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 3.

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (2-1) for the White Sox and Louie Varland for the Twins.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Twins have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

The Twins have won in two of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Minnesota has won two of six games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (136 total), Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.43 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule