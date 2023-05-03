Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Willi Castro (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .176 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In four of 19 games this season (21.1%), Castro has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 19 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.6 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.15), 59th in WHIP (1.385), and 12th in K/9 (11).
