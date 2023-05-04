Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .197 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 28.6% of his games this year, and 9.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has driven home a run in six games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 10 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.74).
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.6 per game).
- Giolito (1-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.15), 36th in WHIP (1.183), and 37th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
