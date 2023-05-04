Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .239 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), with at least two hits on five occasions (18.5%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven home a run in six games this season (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 10 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (7.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.74 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 50 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- Giolito (1-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 50th, 1.183 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
