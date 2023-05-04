How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot hitters, Byron Buxton and Andrew Vaughn, will try to keep it going when the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB play with 40 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .405 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.
- The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in runs scored with 140 (4.5 per game).
- The Twins' .308 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.151).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Lopez has registered three quality starts this year.
- Lopez will try to collect his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging six innings per appearance.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Royals
|W 8-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Jordan Lyles
|4/29/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Brad Keller
|4/30/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Michael Kopech
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
